Carly Pearce Honors her Sister – A National Guard Captain – During her Show

Carly Pearce surprised her sister, Cristy, during her show in Evansville, Indiana, over the weekend, by honoring her as a captain in the National Guard.
Carly posted the photos of the special on-stage moment on social media with the caption, “I surprised my sister (she wanted to kill me) & brought her up on stage, asking the crowd for their prayers as she heads to Kuwait this weekend to serve as a Captain in the National Guard. What a beautiful moment it was for someone I admire & love so much.”
Pearce also honored the 13 U.S. service members, who were killed in the attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport on August 26th.
The comments on social media were filled with well wishes from many of Carly’s celebrity friends including Cassie Kelley, wife of Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Runaway June, and Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers’ wife, Abby. They each sent love and thanked Cristy for her service.
Since she was a kid, Carly Pearce has always dreamed of becoming a country star. So, in light of Labor Day coming up, we asked her… What if she hadn’t chosen that career path? What could she see herself doing? Here’s how Carly responded: “The only other thing that for a second I thought was cool was to be a vet, but then I figured out that you also had to take care of sick animals, and I didn’t want to do that.”
