CARLY PEARCE GUNS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE CMA FEMALE VOCALIST AWARD

Carly Pearce heads into tonight’s (Wednesday, November 9th) CMA Awards as the reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, a category in which she is included again this year. While Carly is hoping for a second win, she tells us she doesn’t take even the nomination for granted. “Would I be lying if I said I didn’t wanna win it again? Of course. I think that over the last few years I’ve had such huge jumps in my career, that I think that moment in particular did make me believe that anything is possible. And so, I think just as I go into this awards season, but also just as I continue to think about what goals in the next 1 to 5 years do I want to see happen, I do believe because of that, I think I can do anything. Every year you hold your breath. There’s so many great females, especially right now in our business, and so just to get the nomination was really special, and I have to remind myself of that.”

Carly is also nominated for Single, Song, Musical Event and Video of the Year for her chart-topping duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

She is set to perform twice during the live broadcast, singing “Dear Miss Loretta,” her tribute song to Loretta Lynn off her 29: Written in Stone album, then she’ll join Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson to sing “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” their collaboration on Kelsea’s new album, Subject To Change. The 56th Annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. on ABC.

