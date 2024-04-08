Can’t Get Outside for the Solar Eclipse? Watch It HERE

Source: YouTube

Remember Bill Nye the Science Guy?

He’s now the CEO of The Planetary Society, and he’s hosting a viewing of the solar eclipse, today, from 11:30 a.m. (CDT) till it ends.

Bill Nye will comment on the extraordinary event. And, along with Everyday Astronaut, there will be music and celebrations. The event is in Fredericksburg, TX, along the “path of totality,” which means that the eclipse will appear to completely, totally, block the sun, from this vantage point (and others, along the path).

It’s called Eclipse-O-Rama 2024.

Even if you can’t get outside to see for yourself (with safety glasses, of course), you’ll be able to witness the solar eclipse safely, on screen… right on your phone, if need be. Do it HERE.