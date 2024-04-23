Bunnie XO Says Jelly Roll Left Social Media Because He Was ‘So Tired of Being Bullied’ – about his Weight

Internet personality Bunnie XO revealed on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that her husband, Jelly Roll, left social media, due to bullying about his weight.

Bunnie shared a vulnerable moment, expressing how hurtful the comments were to Jelly Roll.

She called out the impact of online hate and denounced bullying.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll opened up about his weight loss journey. He has shed 70 pounds and says he feels proud of his progress. He shared his plans to continue his healthy lifestyle changes. And he says he’s excited about his upcoming tour.

