Bryan Cranston Calls Out ‘Cancel Culture’
Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston attend the "Breaking Bad" final episodes premiere hosted by the Film Society of Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Bryan Cranston is the latest celebrity to call out so-called “cancel culture.”
In an Associated Press interview, the “Breaking Bad” star said there’s “less forgiveness in our world” and that “societies have become harder and less understanding.”
Cranston appears in a new Ford commercial promoting the use of facemasks and other pandemic safety measures that will debut this weekend.
According to Dictionary.com, “Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. [It’s] generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming.”
What’s your take on ‘cancel culture’? Is it a problem, or just people being held accountable?