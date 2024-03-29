98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN JOINS ZACH BRYAN ON STAGE

March 29, 2024 8:13AM CDT
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Zach Bryan surprised fans at his concert in Brooklyn on Wednesday night (March 27). The fast-rising country star invited Bruce Springsteen to join him for a mini-set for his encore.

Springsteen is currently touring on the west coast and he flew to New York between concert dates to appear with Zach.

The Barclay Center erupted when Springsteen walked out. Together they performed one of Zach’s new songs titled, “Sandpaper.” They also did “Revival” and opening act Maggie Rogers joined them for that.

Zach Bryan recently broke Springsteen’s attendance record at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. 19,151 people crowded in to see him perform.

