Brothers Osborne Share Cryptic Post

After Wiping Their Socials Fans of the Brothers Osborne were shocked to see the duo had deleted all the posts on their Instagram account. T.J. and John Osborne left only one cryptic but clear post, “Big Things Coming” in huge red letters on a dark background sparked fan speculation. The post also encouraged fans to join the Brothers Osborne fan club by linking to the artists’ bio. Brothers Osbourne’s last album, Skeletons, was published in late 2020, followed by a deluxe version in January 2022. Fans are speculating that they may release new songs. On February 14th, Taste of Country reported that the two previewed new music. The group posted a video of them playing “Rollercoaster” on social media with the phrase “coming soon,” which they then deleted.