BRETT YOUNG APOLOGIZES AFTER CANCELING SHOWS

The “Dance With You” singer confirmed on Instagram Wednesday (October 4th) that his upcoming stops in Bakersfield, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Sandy, Utah; and Rexburg Idaho are on and wrote:

Hey y’all. Wanted to jump on and apologize again for having to cancel the last two shows. If you know me, you know I NEVER cancel shows, regardless of how I feel. I hate it. This one was out of my control. I was too sick and absolutely all my strength and energy was gone. I tried everything but I just wasn’t physically capable. Good news is I’m starting to feel better, make up shows have been scheduled, and my doctors are giving me the green light for this weeks shows. I appreciate y’all understanding and can’t wait to see you!

Young’s illness caused him to miss shows in Denver, Colorado and Omaha, Nebraska.

