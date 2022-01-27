Breland:  Glad He Didn’t Know Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me” Was Going to Be a Big Hit…

Breland says he’s glad he didn’t know Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me” was going to be such a big hit when he wrote his verse.
Breland wrote the verse during a writing camp in Colorado. He asked his co-writers if he could write his own verse, which he did in about 15 minutes. It turned out everyone loved it.
“Beers On Me” became the lead single for Dierks Bentley and is the name for his current tour.
“You know, I’ve never had a song at country radio before,” Breland points out. “So it was a really big opportunity for me. I’m glad I didn’t know that when I was writing the verse. Then I probably would’ve been second, third-guessing myself.”