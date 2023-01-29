Brantley Gilbert Joins Jelly Roll for Visit to Jelly’s Former Jail

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jelly Roll Performs for Inmates (with Brantley Gilbert) at the Jail Where He Served Time

Jelly Roll is paying it forward – performing for inmates. It’s something he is familiar with, since he spent time incarcerated, before his music career took off.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer performed for inmates at the same jail where he spent time.

The visit was captured on Jelly Roll’s TikTok, where Jelly is seen walking into a cell, with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings. It happens just as the videographer jokes, “So, a bunch of ex-inmates walk into a jail.”

In a second video, Jelly Roll is seen performing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

The caption in the video read, “This wasn’t for a music video or anything like that. @jellyroll615 went back to the jail he did time in and performed for the inmates. This was such an amazing thing to watch. I’m truly happy for you brother.”

Win two tickets from Bossman, tomorrow morning, to see Brantley Gilbert with Nickelback. They’re coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Friday, August 18th. Play Name That Tune at 7:30, right here, on 98.3 WCCQ!