Brad Redlich is a Country and Rock Artist out of Chicago, Illinois. His heartfelt lyrics, coupled with catchy choruses and bluesy guitar riffs, make for a unique sound. His new record “Chi-Rock (The Album)” is much more similar to the likes of Chris Stapleton, Tom Petty, and Hardy rather than the typical hits heard on Pop Country Radio. His multi-genre approach make for a dynamic performance that leave fans wanting more. With almost 40 releases on streaming services and performing in front of Chicago’s biggest crowds at Old Crow Smokehouse, Bub City, Navy Pier, Cubby Bear, Carols Pub – Brad Redlich has quickly become one of the fastest growing singer-songwriters in town. #BRnation

