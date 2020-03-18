Brad Paisley Says His Free Grocery Store in Tennessee Is Delivering Food to Seniors
Brad Paisley is offering food delivery to seniors in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Paisley’s “The Store,” his volunteer-run store at Belmont University, will deliver groceries to seniors in the Edgehill and Berry Hill neighborhoods on Wednesday.
“The Store” will open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 pm to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm.
According to The Store’s website, the supermarket-style food pantry allows “a sense of dignity, but also a higher satisfaction with the food they are able to choose.” Here’s the complete story from WSB-TV.