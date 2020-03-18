      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley Says His Free Grocery Store in Tennessee Is Delivering Food to Seniors

Mar 18, 2020 @ 7:13am

Brad Paisley is offering food delivery to seniors in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Paisley’s “The Store,” his volunteer-run store at Belmont University, will deliver groceries to seniors in the Edgehill and Berry Hill neighborhoods on Wednesday.
“The Store” will open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 pm to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm.
According to The Store’s website, the supermarket-style food pantry allows “a sense of dignity, but also a higher satisfaction with the food they are able to choose.” Here’s the complete story from WSB-TV.

