Brad Paisley Gives Guitar and Groceries to Nashville Musician – Who Lost Everything in the Recent Blast
That explosion in downtown Nashville, last week, left musician Buck McCoy with a destroyed home and a lost cat.
Now he has been reunited with his cat… And Brad Paisley has given him a guitar – to help him start rebuilding, and get back to playing gigs.
Brad also offered Buck unlimited groceries at Brad’s Place, which offers free food, for those in need.
Brad also shared Buck’s GoFundMe info on his Facebook page, so people could donate.