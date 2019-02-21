Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly Open Free Nashville Grocery Store to Serve Those in Need
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 6:10 AM
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly have opened a store called, The Store.
Brad describes it as, a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times.
Brad and Kimberly partnered with Belmont University in Nashville to open the free grocery store.
The Store will be a food bank that looks like a grocery store so people in need feel comfortable coming in for groceries. The Paisley’s were inspired when the whole family volunteered at Thanksgiving at a place called, Unity Shoppe located in California. In addition to food, Unity Shoppe has free school clothing, school supplies and job training for adults. Here’s more from the Epoch Times.

