      Weather Alert

Brach’s Wants You to Try Candy Corn, Which Tastes Like… Turkey Dinner?!

Aug 12, 2020 @ 10:25am

When it comes to candy corn, some like it and some don’t.  But, if it tasted like a turkey dinner, would you eat it?

The folks at Brach’s hope that the taste of a turkey dinner on one of its most controversial candies will make you want some for your home.

The candy was spotted and posted on social media by the account @CandyHunting and candy lovers can’t believe their eyes.

In the photo, it looks like there are different colors of candy that signify a particular food.  But if you want the entire dinner, just grab a handful.  And don’t forget your vegetables.  Pass the parsnips, please!  

TAGS
#Brachs #CandyCorn #MauraMyles #Mylestones #NoThankYou #PassTheParsnips #TurkeyDinner
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again