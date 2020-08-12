Brach’s Wants You to Try Candy Corn, Which Tastes Like… Turkey Dinner?!
When it comes to candy corn, some like it and some don’t. But, if it tasted like a turkey dinner, would you eat it?
The folks at Brach’s hope that the taste of a turkey dinner on one of its most controversial candies will make you want some for your home.
The candy was spotted and posted on social media by the account @CandyHunting and candy lovers can’t believe their eyes.
In the photo, it looks like there are different colors of candy that signify a particular food. But if you want the entire dinner, just grab a handful. And don’t forget your vegetables. Pass the parsnips, please!