School of Hard Knocks
Bossman the Greatest
Mar 26, 2020 @ 1:06pm
Bossman comes from the great state of Oregon. He chanced into radio in 1982 while studing to be a music teacher, but once behind the mic he never looked back. He has been on KMED AM, KCMX AM, KTMT FM, KAKT FM, KBOY FM in Medford and KRXY 108 in Denver before joining the WCCQ team.
Congrats on making it this far….Dan Waddick.
Today's Country and the Legends
