Boeing to Resume Production; Brings Back 27,000 Employees
Boeing has announced plans to re-start production at its Washington state plant next week, a move that will see 27,000 employees return to work.
Production of 747, 767, 777 and 787 commercial aircraft is expected to resume on Monday following a month-long break due to coronavirus concerns.
Thursday’s announcement caused Boeing shares to jump 7 percent in extended trading.
Is this one of the first steps in “reopening” America? Is it too early to bring 27,000 people together?
Here’s the complete story from CNBC.