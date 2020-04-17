      Weather Alert

Boeing to Resume Production; Brings Back 27,000 Employees

Apr 17, 2020 @ 6:39am

Boeing has announced plans to re-start production at its Washington state plant next week, a move that will see 27,000 employees return to work.
Production of 747, 767, 777 and 787 commercial aircraft is expected to resume on Monday following a month-long break due to coronavirus concerns.
Thursday’s announcement caused Boeing shares to jump 7 percent in extended trading.
Is this one of the first steps in “reopening” America? Is it too early to bring 27,000 people together?

Here’s the complete story from CNBC.

TAGS
Boeing
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing