Blake Shelton Wrote a Song as a Wedding Gift for Gwen Stefani-Shelton

Blake Shelton‘s wedding gift to his new wife, Gwen Stefani, was very personal. Shelton recently told SiriusXM he wrote a song for Gwen, with hit songwriter Craig Wiseman; which he recorded in Nashville. He hopes to release to Country radio, one day.
Blake said, “I think it’s something I want to share because I’m really proud of it, and to me, a marriage, a ceremony is you’re not keeping it private when you get married to somebody. You’re announcing to the world, ‘Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.’ That’s why we wear these rings. You know, this is where we’re together now. And, and I feel that way about the song. It’s like, it is a, uh, you know, for me something that I want people to hear and know, and because I’m, I’m proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song.”
Blake and Gwen tied the knot last month, at their home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
CHECK IT OUT