Blake Shelton Under Fire For Song “Minimum Wage”
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Blake Shelton attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Country singer Blake Shelton is sparking backlash over his new song “Minimum Wage.” The singer debuted the song during NBC’s New Year’s Eve TV special and now the lyrics are under fire, with one line that writes, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” People took to social media calling the song “ironic,” adding that its release was poorly timed as many are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s more from COUNTRY TODAY.
Ronnie Dunn Comes To Blake Shelton’s Defense Over New Song
Ronnie Dunn is coming to Blake Shelton’s defense after the singer received backlash over his new song, “Minimum Wage.” The Brooks & Dunn singer called the “beef” a misguided social issue meant to further divide the country. Shelton performed the seemingly harmless love song on NBC on New Year’s Eve. Critics quickly took to twitter, saying a multimillionaire should not sing about life on minimum wage.