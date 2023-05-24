98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton to Reba McEntire: “Lose My Number”

May 24, 2023 11:58AM CDT
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

You might say it’s gonna take a lot to fill his shoes…  but, apparently, some pretty tiny feet are gonna do it.

Next season, country music icon and TV star Reba McEntire replaces Blake Shelton as coach on The Voice.

The 68-year-old Country music veteran said the 46-year-old coach told her to “lose his number,” as he prepares to end his tenure with the singing competition.

Shelton, who has coached The Voice for 23 seasons, offered this joke-advice for McEntire – as she tells it:  “You know what he told me?  Lose my number.  It’s what he told me,” said Reba.  “He said, ‘Just lose it. Don’t call me, I’ll call you. I will watch, and if you need help, ask John [Legend],‘” McEntire revealed to NBC Insider.

As Blake makes his transition, he seriously praises Reba, who is also from Oklahoma, as a “driving force” for him, as he entered into the music business.

(Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
