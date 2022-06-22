Blake Shelton To Get Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Blake Shelton has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! His 20 year career includes 28 No. 1 hits, and a variety of awards including 6 ACM Awards and 10 CMA Awards. Los Angeles. You can also catch Blake on The Voice, he’s been a judge on the show since it began in 2011.
The 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame class encompasses a total of 24 honorees, Shelton will be included in the Recording category, which includes Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, the Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera (honored posthumously).
Inductees in categories of Motion Pictures, Television and Live Theater/Live Performance include Ludacris, Vince Vaughn, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Pentatonix, Juanita Moore and Paul Walker (honored posthumously).
The individual star ceremonies have not been announced at this time.