Blake Shelton Sparks Controversy with Tweet about CDC’s Coronavirus Statistics
As much as Blake Shelton tries to avoid controversy, he couldn’t help but find himself in the middle of one, when he retweeted the CDC’s coronavirus statistics – they had been updated over the weekend.
The stat that was allegedly updated quietly, from the CDC, which said that only 6-percent of the people who died from the coronavirus had died from only COVID-19 symptoms… and 94-percent of those who died from COVID had one to two underlying conditions… This was a tweeted which was posted by the president as well as Shelton.
The post sparked a debate about the stat, itself, and its legitimacy.
“But am I the only person who sees the new CDC update as some actual good news? Just that. Not left or right… Just updated info that’s better than we thought. I mean does everything have to be a fight these days?” Shelton tweeted.
People who commented on Shelton’s tweet urged him to “do some research” while the country singer and Voice coach decided to “agree to disagree.” He tweeted that he “wouldn’t argue” on the issue.