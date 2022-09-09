98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Shared How Gwen Influenced His Lands’ End Collection

September 9, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Blake Shelton recently discussed how his wife, Gwen Stefani, influenced his Lands’ End collection.

Blake said, “Let’s all face it, nobody thinks about fashion when they think of me.”

He continued, “They probably think of the outdoors, or the country lifestyle, or drinking, or all the things that come along with my brand that I’ve established over the last 20 years.”

He added, “When they came and said, ‘We have this idea,’ it did make sense because it’s not just clothes, it’s a lifestyle brand. And that’s why I felt like it works for me, and why I got so excited about it. Because it is mostly clothes, but it’s clothes I would wear if I’m either on stage or even just working at the ranch in Oklahoma. It’s jeans, it’s button-up flannel shirts. You can roll your sleeves up.”

