Blair Garner Ends 20 Years of Overnights This Weekend
Blair Garner has been entertaining listeners for 20 years on WCCQ during the overnight hours on After Midnite and with the “Blair Garner Show”. This Sunday August 9th The Blair Garner Show will end.
Westwood One will no longer carry the Blair Garner Show. The next chapter for Blair will involve running a 55,500 square-foot Baptist church in Columbia, TN, about 40 minutes south of Nashville. The Church will be converted into a music hall. Blair told Ramp Radio, “We will be the first American music venue built specifically in support of concert streaming. Construction is well underway and likely headed toward completion in March of 2021. There, on stage, I’ll be hosting live interviews mixed with performances. Think Inside The Actor’s Studio meets Austin City Limits. The venue will also host other streaming events as well. Clair Solutions (Franklin Theater, Old Red, Garth’s Notre Dame show) are doing the sound and lighting — almost a full $1M in that alone.”
Garner joined Cumulus in 2013 to anchor “America’s Morning Show” on its “Nash-FM” Country stations. He moved to the overnight show in August 2016 succeeding Kix Brooks. Prior to joining Cumulus, Garner hosted the syndicated “After Midnite” for Premiere Networks for 20 years. He also hosted afternoons at 95.5 WPLJ New York as ‘Skye Walker’ and at 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles as ‘Blair Michaels’.
The new Overnight host on WCCQ will be Lindsay Cochrane. Life with Lindsay will be begin on Monday August 10th.
Life With Lindsay
MONDAY – FRIDAY 12:00 AM – 5:00 AM
Life with Lindsay is exactly what it says it’s life with Lindsay, the host of the show…no topic is left uncovered and you never know she we will get to a specifies topic because it’s unpredictable…just like her life.
Good times, great conversations, fun segments, and contests are had when she talks about real life, relationships, inside country news, and concerts, when we can have the again! With Lindsay being single there is always a story!! However her friends are in relationships so there is always topics and conversations that are covered from all walks of life which never leaves a dull moment!
Along with great conversations, there are also fun segments that pull in different days of the week, such as; “Forget You Friday” “Talk about it Tuesday” and “Truth bomb Thursday’s”… where listeners can come on the show and vent about their lives their thoughts!
Plus contests! On Fridays “Who’s that Joe” brings in Nashville artist Joe Denim to tell a story about partying with an artist. As he drops clues to who it is… listeners then have to call or text in their guesses on who he is partying with! Then Lindsay announces the correct answer on Monday. All who guessed correctly are entered into a drawing for a monthly prize.
ABOUT LINDSAY
Radio is my one true love and I’ve lived all over because of it, 8 states in 10 years as matter of fact, and that’s a whole other podcast topic to get into but I love to travel, obviously right lol! I naturally gravitated towards radio because I love to talk, imagine that! I am one of those people that tells it like it is but then I’ll give you a hug after, because contrary to popular belief I do have a BIG heart lol! I love all sports, but football is definitely my favorite, and yes I’m that girl that yells at the TV and you should leave me alone for at least an hour if we lose, that’s what happens when you are a coaches daughter! Being single always gives me something to talk about, so feel free to call in to the show so we can be each other’s therapists, because we all need it in this dating game of 2020 especially when Tinder exists!!