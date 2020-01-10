Billionaire Giving Away Money
A Japanese billionaire is giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers as part of a social experiment to find out if money can buy happiness. Yusaku Maezawa, who founded Japan’s largest online fashion mall, will dole out 1 million yen — or $9,000 — to 1,000 followers to see if the cash boosts their overall happiness. The lucky recipients will be selected at random from those who retweeted his Jan. 1 post announcing the giveaway. Here’s the complete story from the NY POST.
Here’s his January 1st post:
Apparently this is not a joke, Last January, Maezawa gave away 100 million yen, or about $914,000, to 100 Twitter users in a similar experiment with winner wound up taking home about $9,000 each.