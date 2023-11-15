98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Biggest Thanksgiving Turkey Mistakes: THESE.

November 15, 2023 10:30AM CST
Getty Image

The Biggest Thanksgiving Turkey Mistakes – According to Food Safety Experts

For those who’re fixing a turkey for the first time (or one of your first few times), this holiday season, here are some mistakes you’ll want to avoid.

Not Washing Your Hands:  Health and safety manager at Tulane University, Ray Campbell, says you should “Wash your hands at least 20 to 30 seconds each time you handle the turkey and it’s in a raw state.”

Thawing Your Turkey Anywhere But The Fridge:  “Bacteria, germs, and other harmful pathogens grow at an alarming rate when the turkey is thawed at room temperature.” Cooking Frozen Turkey: Some of your turkey will be overcooked, while others will be undercooked. Be sure to thaw all the way.

Allowing Your Thawing Turkey Juices To Drip Into Your Fridge:  Place the turkey on a tray to catch any liquid and avoid cross-contamination.

Washing Your Turkey:  Don’t do it.  Washing your bird has more health risks than if you were not to wash it.

Stuffing The Turkey:  While older generations swear by stuffing the turkey, Campbell says,​​“When you put a very spongy bread stuffing inside the bird, as it cooks, the water evaporates, and you get evaporative cooling.  But the stuffing inside of the bird – where a lot of the pathogens hideout – will remain slightly cooler than the environment around it.”  In other words:  germ-farm.

MM turkey roaster hot pot-holder platter – Maura Myles Image

 

 

What is the biggest mistake you have made while cooking a turkey?  I made a bunch, with my first three…  LOL  

20+ years later, I promise you it gets easier; but it’s still a big project!

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
