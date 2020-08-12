‘Big Catch’ for Luke Combs – Though the Fish Look Pretty Little
It’s only been about two weeks since Luke Combs married Nicole Hocking, so it’s no shocker that he is still in that “this is my WIFE” phase.
He posted a photo of them, on their boat… somewhere. Combs captioned it, “They ain’t the biggest fish in the world, hell they ain’t even keepers, but they’re the first fish me and my WIFE caught on OUR boat. Helluva day babe. I love you.” (They were married August 1st.)
You can see his big ol’ wedding ring. But hers is too big (translation: expensive) to risk bringing on a boat.