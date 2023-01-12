98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ben & Jerry’s Reinvents Oatmeal Cream Pie

January 12, 2023 4:08PM CST
In this Aug. 11, 2017, photo, an employee at Atlanta Dream player Angel McCoughtry's Atlanta ice cream shop serves a scoop. McCoughtry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist is sitting out the 2017 WNBA season to recover physically from playing year-round in the U.S. and overseas for eight years. (AP Photo/Andy Buhler)

Ben & Jerry’s is reinventing the oatmeal cream pie.

The brand’s newest non-dairy flavor is Oatmeal Dream Pie, which is a gluten-free flavor with a base of sunflower butter, vegan marshmallow swirls, and chunks of oatmeal cookies.

The oatmeal cream pie was popularized in the 1960’s by snack company Little Debbie.

