Bark.com puts out a list of the weirdest things cleaners have found

Bark.com has released a top ten list of the weirdest things cleaners have found while at work. The survey included responses from over two-thousand cleaners leading the site’s co-founder to claim that cleaners never see “a dull day on the job.” The list, documenting items at clients’ houses, includes a box full of ashes, voodoo dolls with pins, an entirely cleaned chicken carcass, a jewelery box containing ladies’ fingernails, a real elephant’s foot, a jar of dead moths, a living room farm and some other personal items.