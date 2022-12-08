BAILEY ZIMMERMAN MAKES HISTORY

(Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman has made history this week as his debut single, “Fall In Love,” tops the Country charts and becomes the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015. Bailey co-wrote the song, which is also the first debut song to climb to Number One on the Country Airplay chart this year, according to Country Now.

Bailey reached out to fans on social media writing,“Big thanks to all of y’all that have made this possible, without every single one of you, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. Also huge thanks to my radio people out there that have believed in me and this song, grateful for y’all. Cheers to 2023.”

Bailey’s next single is called “Rock And A Hard Place.” He will perform it live on ABC’s Good Morning America on December 27th.

