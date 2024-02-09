Have you seen a survey of the most disappointing Valentines Day gifts?

Don’t want your Valentine to “FAIL“? Keep these tips in mind: Don’t buy something that looks last minute (because it is), or something too cliché – or anything “too thirsty.”

Here are the 10 most disappointing gifts, according to the respondents, (because you can just grab them at the last minute, really):

1. Furry handcuffs, 34% would be disappointed. Let’s just face it: FURRY ANYTHING is beyond bad. And handcuffs may be the absolute wrong message… Right?

2. Flowers (just in the wrapping, with no thought nor special vase nor delivery), 28%. ***

3. A heart-shaped box of chocolates, 22%.

4. A funny card, 25%. ***

5. Lingerie, 24%.

6. Champagne, 19%. ***

7. A love coupon book, 18%. ***

8. Perfume, 17%.

9. Underwear, 15%.

10. A serenade from you, 14%.

*** These are the gifts which could become SUCCESS, if you customize them a bit; like with a fancy vase or stemware, or you make the card or coupons yourself, based on YOUR RELATIONSHIP…

Learn more about love, here: (SWNS Digital)