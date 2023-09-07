Average American Employee Hasn’t Received a Raise in Three Years
September 7, 2023 12:00PM CDT
A survey of 2,000 American adults reveals that the average employee in the U.S. has not received a raise in three years.
69% of Gen Z-ers are concerned about nationwide worker strikes. And 53% of millennials are worried about salary cuts.
73% of all respondents agree that the gender wage gap between men and women is real. Despite these concerns, only 43% of workers say they belong to a union.
More than half believe talking to management directly is the best way to improve pay and work conditions.
(Learn more, here: swnsdigital)
More about: