Average American Employee Hasn’t Received a Raise in Three Years

September 7, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Average American Employee Hasn’t Received a Raise in Three Years
A survey of 2,000 American adults reveals that the average employee in the U.S. has not received a raise in three years.

69% of Gen Z-ers are concerned about nationwide worker strikes.  And 53% of millennials are worried about salary cuts.

73% of all respondents agree that the gender wage gap between men and women is real.  Despite these concerns, only 43% of workers say they belong to a union.

More than half believe talking to management directly is the best way to improve pay and work conditions.

