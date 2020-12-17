Are You Embarrassed to Have a Cracked Phone Screen?

Are you embarrassed to have a cracked cell phone screen? According to a new survey, 47% of people say it’s embarrassing to have a cracked screen . . . and 37% try to hide theirs when they’re out in public.
Cell phones are stupidly expensive . . . and the repairs are almost stupider-ly expensive. Yep. That’s a word.
That means a lot of us are walking around with cracked screens. But even if it’s common . . . are you embarrassed by it?
42% say they’d be embarrassed to go on a first date if their phone screen was cracked.
One more thing: About one-third of us say we’ve CUT a finger on that cracked screen.
