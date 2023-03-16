Are You an Anxious Sleeper? Probably.

64% of Americans say they are restless sleepers. Anxiety, or a snoring partner, top the list of the biggest causes of the tossing and turning.

Only 10% of the 2,000 Americans who were surveyed wake up feeling refreshed every morning. One-in-ten get good shut-eye? That’s it.

What about favorite sleeping positions? 42% prefer to sleep on their side, 18% sleep on their backs, and 17% like to sleep on their stomachs.

For those who experience soreness after they sleep: Back pain, neck pain, and shoulder pain are common complaints.

More people than we may realize suffer with teeth-clenching or grinding, during sleep, as well.

Learn more, here: (swnsdigital)