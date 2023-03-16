98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Are You an Anxious Sleeper? Probably.

March 16, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Are You an Anxious Sleeper? Probably.
Getty Images

Turns out that, when we turn down the sheets, about two-out-of-three of us are not getting a good night’s sleep.

64% of Americans say they are restless sleepers.  Anxiety, or a snoring partner, top the list of the biggest causes of the tossing and turning.

Only 10% of the 2,000 Americans who were surveyed wake up feeling refreshed every morning.  One-in-ten get good shut-eye?  That’s it.

What about favorite sleeping positions?  42% prefer to sleep on their side, 18% sleep on their backs, and 17% like to sleep on their stomachs.

For those who experience soreness after they sleep:  Back pain, neck pain, and shoulder pain are common complaints.

More people than we may realize suffer with teeth-clenching or grinding, during sleep, as well.

Learn more, here:  (swnsdigital)

 

 

More about:
#Anxiety
#AnxiousSleep
#ShutEye
#SleepInjury
#Snoring
#SWNSDigital
#TossingAndTurning

Popular Posts

1

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time
5

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?

Recent Posts