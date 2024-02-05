Are Internet Trolls Keeping Women from Pursuing Public Posts?
February 5, 2024 1:00PM CST
Study: Internet Contributing to New Forms of Misogyny
Research from linguist Deborah Cameron suggests that the internet could be connected to a new wave of misogyny. Women face abuse online such as threats of violence, which could discourage them from becoming public figures.
Cameron’s book “Language, Sexism, and Misogyny” investigates the dangerous messages in today’s advertising and social media.
Some topics Cameron researched include Andrew Tate, Donald Trump, the “tradwife“, and the “manosphere.”
“For some women—those who have a high public profile, for instance in politics, political activism, or the media—it has become a more serious problem,” Cameron said. “The reality or the fear of being bombarded with rape and death threats is leading many to exclude or remove themselves.”
