Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Board Game
Archaeologists in Norway have come across what they say is a 1700-year-old board game.
Researchers uncovered fragments, including 18 disc-shaped tokens and a die, which was rod-shaped instead of cube-shaped like modern dice.
Board games really were a thing back then – the pieces are similar to the ones used in an ancient Roman game called Ludus Latrunculorum and a later Viking-Age game called Hnefatafl.
[[Have you been playing any board games during the quarantine? They’re popularity has surged, again. What’s the oldest board game in your cabinet?]]