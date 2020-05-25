      Weather Alert

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Board Game

May 25, 2020 @ 12:53pm

Archaeologists in Norway have come across what they say is a 1700-year-old board game.

Researchers uncovered fragments, including 18 disc-shaped tokens and a die, which was rod-shaped instead of cube-shaped like modern dice.

Board games really were a thing back then – the pieces are similar to the ones used in an ancient Roman game called Ludus Latrunculorum and a later Viking-Age game called Hnefatafl.

[[Have you been playing any board games during the quarantine?  They’re popularity has surged, again.  What’s the oldest board game in your cabinet?]]

