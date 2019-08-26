An early Halloween is a treat for Thomas Rhett and family
ABC/Image Group LA Halloween came several months early for Thomas Rhett and family on Sunday night.
“Too soon..?” his wife Lauren asked on Instagram, along with a photo of the entire clan– including daughters Willa Gray and Ada James — dressed in yellow pajamas with bats on them.
“Well, here’s the thing,” Lauren, who’s pregnant, added. “I’m still puking and already feel like I’m 30 weeks’ pregnant so matching Halloween pjs, cookies, milk, and Hocus Pocus really sounded like the win we all needed… And it FOR SURE was a win.”
Last month, TR and Lauren announced they’ll welcome their third child — another daughter — early next year.
Meanwhile, Thomas continues his Very Hot Summer Tour through mid-October. The second single from his Center Point Road album, “Remember You Young,” just broke into the top-25 on the country chart.
