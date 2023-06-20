98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

America’s Favorite Fast Food Breakfast Is…

June 20, 2023 9:03AM CDT
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
This Is America’s Favorite Fast Food Breakfast
Many fast food chains offer breakfast meals; but one chain seems to consistently satisfy America’s morning cravings:  McDonald’s.

In a survey of 10,000 U.S adults between 18 and 70, the golden arches came out on top.

30 states rank McDonald’s as the best fast food breakfast.  And 14 states choose Chick-fil-ABurger King and Wendy’s follow.  But the state of Montana says Taco Bell is the favored place for the first meal of the day.

58.6% of respondents who buy breakfast spend between $5 and $10.

Surprisingly, over half of respondents say they don’t eat breakfast at all.

