‘American Idol’ Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Ryan Seacrest performs at the "American Idol" farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle crash in Maine. She was just 26 years old.
The accident occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday when Smith was riding alone, according to the Millinocket Police Department. “It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed,” the amateur singer’s accident report reveals. However, in an interview with TMZ, Smith’s father says she was a skilled rider; he suggests his daughter might have crashed while attempting to avoid hitting a deer.
Smith was 18 years old when she auditioned for season 11, performing the Rufus & Chaka Khan song “Tell Me Something Good.” Her performance appeared to move judge Steven Tyler, who commented, “You’re right out of my era and I’m honored to be here listening to your voice.” Although Smith advanced to the Hollywood round, she was ultimately cut. Here’s the complete story from TMZ.