AMAZON IS GOING TO START DELIVERING PACKAGES INSIDE YOUR GARAGE SO THEY DON’T GET STOLEN

Package swiping seems to be becoming a larger problem, and Amazon is looking for new ways to combat the issue. The company’s latest plan would involve dropping off packages inside your garage. Amazon announced the service, called Key for Garage, at this year’s CES. Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon said in a statement, “We launched Key as a delivery service exclusively for Prime members, but it has evolved to focus on access solutions for all customers. We are excited to add Key for Garage as an option for remote monitoring, access and Prime deliveries.” The new service will require some additional hardware in the form of an $80 Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub that lets Amazon talk to your garage door opener. Even though the service is a benefit of having an Amazon Prime subscription, those who do not have Prime can still open the garage remotely using the Amazon Key app.The new service will be available in the second quarter of 2019. Here’s the complete story from Fox.