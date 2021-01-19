      Weather Alert

All 5 Seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ Are Heading to Disney+

Jan 19, 2021 @ 1:09pm
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

“It’s time to play the music!  It’s time to light the lights!”

It’s also time to make sure you have your Disney+ subscription, if you love the Muppets! ALL five seasons of the classic The Muppet Show are heading to Disney+ in February.

Whether you grew up with the show, or you want to share it with your kids, having access to all five seasons has officially become easier.

There has been plenty of demand for the series to appear on Disney+ since it is apparently hard to find, online. Y

ou can start streaming The Muppet Show on Disney+ on Friday, February 19.

Get ready for Kermit and Miss Piggy and Gonzo to bring in Animal, Fozzie Bear, Sam the Eagle, those two old guys in the balcony, Beaker and the Swedish Chef!

