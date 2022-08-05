Alexa Gets a New Name: ‘Ziggy’

Tired of talking to Alexa? Now you can start having conversations with Ziggy, instead.
Amazon has added ‘Ziggy‘ as a new “wake word,” for its voice-controlled assistant. It now joins ‘Alexa‘, ‘Amazon‘, ‘Echo‘, and ‘Computer.’
It’s the same name as the cartoon character from the 1970’s, or David Bowie’s alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust. Either way, it’s a name which isn’t necessarily one gender or another.
Is Jeff Bezos a fan of the old Ziggy comic strip? We’re not sure – an Amazon official said ‘Ziggy’ was chosen because “it’s fun and reflects Alexa’s wealth of knowledge on everything from A to Z.” So, it’s more like “beginning to end,” or “alpha to omega”? Perhaps.