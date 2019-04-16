Alan Jackson Worries Fans After Postponing Shows Due To Illness

Fans are concerned about Country music legend Alan Jackson. The 60-year-old singer had been on the mend from a respiratory infection that left him absent at the ACM awards.

Jackson is now dealing with a second respiratory infection that has caused him to cancel his April 12th and 13th shows in Oklahoma and Omaha, respectively. The Omaha concert has been rescheduled for September 13tha and the Oklahoma show will resume September 14th. Here’s more from Western Journal.