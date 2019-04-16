Alan Jackson Worries Fans After Postponing Shows Due To Illness
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 6:49 AM
FOREST CITY, IA - MAY 27: Alan Jackson performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Fans are concerned about Country music legend Alan Jackson. The 60-year-old singer had been on the mend from a respiratory infection that left him absent at the ACM awards.
Jackson is now dealing with a second respiratory infection that has caused him to cancel his April 12th and 13th shows in Oklahoma and Omaha, respectively. The Omaha concert has been rescheduled for September 13tha and the Oklahoma show will resume September 14th. Here’s more from Western Journal.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wedding Photographers Reveal Signs a Marriage Is Doomed Fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Men’s Beards Are Filled with More Bacteria Than Dog Fur Tax Day Freebies Today is Tax Day And the Top Day of the Year for Robocalls April Snow is Actually Not Unusual
Comments