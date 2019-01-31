A yacht formerly owned by the late, great Dale Earnhardt Sr., is on the market

If you would like to keep Dale Earnhardt Sr’s. memory close at hand Sunday Money, a yacht formerly owned by the late, great legend is on the market for $4.2 million.

The 100-foot Hatteras vessel takes its name after the title of a song Earnhardt penned with Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, which the duo later recorded for the 1995 album, “The Dale Earnhardt Winston Cup Collection.” The album also included hits from Alan Jackson, Diamond Rio, Lee Roy Parnell, Steve Wariner, BlackHawk, Michelle Wright and Radney Foster. The album was not available in traditional record stores in 1995–only via mail-order publications, race-related retailers, GM-Goodwrench dealers, TV shopping networks and various other outlets. Oh, how times have changed.d a Snap-On toolbox in the engine room.”