A “Ratatouille” Ride Is Coming to Disney
If you loved the movie Ratatouille, Disney hopes that next year you’ll love the ride at Disneyland of the same name.
Disney announces that the ride will open, at Epcot, next summer.
As far as what you can expect from the ride, not much is known except for the fact that park-goers will have an adventure through Gustav’s kitchen.
There is a Ratatouille ride at Disneyland Paris. But not much is known about whether or not the ride here in the U.S. will be like the ride in Paris.