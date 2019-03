A new poll asked movie fans what their favorite ’90s movies are. Here’s the Top 20:

1. “The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994

2. “Pretty Woman”, 1990

3. “Jurassic Park”, 1993

4. “Titanic”, 1997

5. “Home Alone”, 1990

6. “Toy Story”, 1995

7. “Pulp Fiction”, 1994

8. “Schindler’s List”, 1993

9. “Forrest Gump”, 1994

10. “The Lion King”, 1994

