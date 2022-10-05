98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A New Flower-Shaped City Will Eliminate Need for Cars

October 5, 2022 11:30AM CDT
This city will be 100% walkable…  No cars needed!

XZERO, a planned community in Kuwait, aims to create a lifestyle completely in balance with nature.

XZERO will be home to 100,000 people and provide 30,000 jobs.

The flower-shaped city, designed by URB, will have a central area with hubs for medical facilities and schools.

Residents will be able to walk to the amenities they need within minutes.

The creation of sustainable cities that follow the highest standards of living with lowest impact on the environment is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity,” CEO of URB Baharash Bagherian said.

See more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

 

