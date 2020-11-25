      Weather Alert

A Cut Above The Rest: Couple Sends Life-Sized Cardboard Cutouts to their Grandkids

Nov 25, 2020 @ 12:11pm
Here’s one way to think “outside the box.”  After coronavirus canceled their holiday plans, a Texas couple decided to do the next best thing…  They sent life-sized cardboard cutouts of themselves to their grandkids.  Talk about new traditions.  🙂

Grandma and Grandpa now go all over the house.  They don’t miss any photo-op.

Missy Buchanan jokes, “I think they’re having more fun with the cutouts than they would have had we been there in person.”

What’s one new thing you are trying this Thanksgiving, if you are apart from your family?

