      Weather Alert

89% of Young Adults Now Have a Fear of Not Having Their Phones

Sep 1, 2020 @ 12:55pm

No mo’ phone?

Do you start to feel all unsettled and tense if you accidentally leave your phone at home . . . or even if it’s just in a different room?  There’s a word for that:  Nomophobia.

And it’s becoming REALLY common . . . especially for younger people, who worry about FOMO – the Fear of Missing Out.  On anything.

A new study found 89% of college students have moderate to severe nomophobia.  That’s about 9-out-of-10!

The researchers have also found that nomophobia is linked to getting much worse sleep, or lack of it.

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

TAGS
#CellYourSoul #College #FOMO #Nomophobia
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again