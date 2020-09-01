89% of Young Adults Now Have a Fear of Not Having Their Phones
No mo’ phone?
Do you start to feel all unsettled and tense if you accidentally leave your phone at home . . . or even if it’s just in a different room? There’s a word for that: Nomophobia.
And it’s becoming REALLY common . . . especially for younger people, who worry about FOMO – the Fear of Missing Out. On anything.
A new study found 89% of college students have moderate to severe nomophobia. That’s about 9-out-of-10!
The researchers have also found that nomophobia is linked to getting much worse sleep, or lack of it.
Learn more, here: (Study Finds)