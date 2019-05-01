7-Eleven Launches Beer Delivery
By Roy Gregory
May 1, 2019 @ 6:23 AM
If you’re a couch potato and you love beer. 7-Eleven is now Delivering Beer!
Kicking off last week, 7-Eleven launched its 7-NOW service nationwide, including beer and cider delivery with some of the biggest breweries and cideries on tap.
And it’s not just the major brands. Many craft favorites are included for those living in Austin, TX; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL; New York, NY; Norfolk-Portsmouth, VA; Orlando-Daytona, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle-Tacoma, WA; St. Louis, MO; and Tampa, FL. Basically the whole convenience store concept just got a lot more convenient.
Of course, users also gain access to deliveries of the chain’s other wares like chips, cookies, candies, soda, and other frozen delicacies right to the door. Here’s the complete story from Delish.

